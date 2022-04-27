First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.84. First Community has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Community by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.