First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 894,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

