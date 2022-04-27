First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,766. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44.

Get First Merchants alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 105.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.