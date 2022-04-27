First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.14.

FN stock opened at C$38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. First National Financial has a one year low of C$35.65 and a one year high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.10 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

