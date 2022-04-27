First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

FNLIF stock remained flat at $$30.91 during trading on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

