First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

FNLIF stock remained flat at $$30.91 during trading on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

