First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.75.

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.30 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.2580843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. Insiders have sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

