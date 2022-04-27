First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Set at C$50.00 by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has been given a C$50.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.75.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,410. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.30.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.2580843 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,646,462. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

