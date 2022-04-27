First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $178.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
