First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 89.4% in April

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the March 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,716. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.