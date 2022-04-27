First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 9,183.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Shares of FEMS stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,108. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.