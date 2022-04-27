First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 9,183.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of FEMS stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,108. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 318.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000.

