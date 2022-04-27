First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a growth of 3,853.2% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $60.00.
