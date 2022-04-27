First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 479.2% in April

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 479.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

NYSE:FSD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. 22,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,820. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.