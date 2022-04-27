First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the March 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,458. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAG. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter worth $1,315,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

