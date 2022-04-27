First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, an increase of 13,226.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. 60,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.