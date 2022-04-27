First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 521.1% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

FTC traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.77. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $124.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

