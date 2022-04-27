First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 2,090.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FMB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,746. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 155,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 357,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the period.

