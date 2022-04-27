First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 2,090.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FMB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,746. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
