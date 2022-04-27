First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 381.7% in April

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 381.7% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Shares of FNX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,636. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $90.82 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

