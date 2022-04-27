First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Up 402.9% in April

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 402.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQXT traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

