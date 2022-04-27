First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the March 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 294,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

