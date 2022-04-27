First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Down 96.0% in April

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 190,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FYX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,936. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $84.84 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

