First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FUNC opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. First United has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First United by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of First United by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

