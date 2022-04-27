Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Shares of SVVC opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.