Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of SVVC opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.55.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
