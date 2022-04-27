Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.55 EPS.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.03. 144,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,583. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

