Fisker (FSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Fisker to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fisker to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Fisker has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

In related news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,313,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 586,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $11,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

