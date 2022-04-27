FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTLF remained flat at $$10.67 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429. FitLife Brands has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

