Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.50.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.06.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $4,148,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.