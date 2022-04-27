Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.50.
FIVE stock opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $4,148,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.