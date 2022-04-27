Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

FIVE stock opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $4,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Five Below by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

