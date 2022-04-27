Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.
FIVE stock opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $4,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Five Below by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.