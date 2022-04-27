Flex (FLEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.