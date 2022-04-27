Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. Flex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Flex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Flex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

