Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. Flex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Flex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after acquiring an additional 468,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Flex by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Flex by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.