Fortinet (FTNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Fortinet has set its Q1 guidance at $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.85-5.00 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTNT opened at $306.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $192.78 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.41.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

