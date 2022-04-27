Fortis (FTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion.

Shares of FTS opened at C$63.35 on Wednesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$54.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.09. The company has a market cap of C$30.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.54%.

In other Fortis news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,870,402.45. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.35.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

