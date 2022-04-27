Fortis (FTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

