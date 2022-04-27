Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

NYSE FTS opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. Fortis has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,913,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 122,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

