Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.44. 636,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,323. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Fortis by 20.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Fortis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after acquiring an additional 622,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fortis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,094,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after buying an additional 571,981 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

