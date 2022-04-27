Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 1,145.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSXLF traded down 0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,634. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.41 and a 12 month high of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.66.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

