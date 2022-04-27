Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

NYSE FCPT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,076. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.82%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

