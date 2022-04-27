Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Foxtons Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Foxtons Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Foxtons Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Foxtons Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foxtons Group (FXTGY)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.