Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Foxtons Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Foxtons Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Foxtons Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of FXTGY opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Foxtons Group has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

