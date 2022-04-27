Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

