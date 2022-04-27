Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. 184,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,289,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Franchise Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after buying an additional 207,094 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Franchise Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the third quarter worth $3,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

