Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.68 and its 200-day moving average is $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

