Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.18 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.86 million.

Shares of FNV opened at C$194.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 15.26. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$158.27 and a one year high of C$216.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$199.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$182.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total value of C$5,590,171.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,577,745.58. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. Insiders have sold a total of 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$199.57.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

