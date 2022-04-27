Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE FBRT opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $571.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 202.51 and a current ratio of 202.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -102.90%.
FBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.