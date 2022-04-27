Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FBRT opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $571.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 202.51 and a current ratio of 202.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -102.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $104,616,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $19,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,375,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

FBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

