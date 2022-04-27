Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €48.70 ($52.37) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.47 ($70.40).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.68 ($64.17) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €50.98 ($54.82) and a 1 year high of €71.14 ($76.49). The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.61.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.