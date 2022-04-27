FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company has unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and industry under a single platform. This makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. Global operations help expand its geographic footprint. Share buybacks boost investor confidence. However, escalating investments are likely to increase FTI Consulting' costs and weigh on the bottom line. International operations exposes the company to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and profits, making forecasting difficult.”

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE FCN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.87. 4,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,294. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $170.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in FTI Consulting by 252.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 85,735 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,241,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.