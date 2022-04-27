Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

FLGT stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.99. 270,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,554. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.68. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

