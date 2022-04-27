Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the March 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FULTP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,705. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $27.42.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.