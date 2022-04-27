Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the March 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FULTP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,705. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $27.42.
About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulton Financial (FULTP)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.