Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.60 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s previous close.

FURY stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.84. The company had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$117.16 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.87.

About Fury Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

