Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.60 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s previous close.
FURY stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.84. The company had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$117.16 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.87.
About Fury Gold Mines (Get Rating)
See Also
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.