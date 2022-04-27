Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

FFHL opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Fuwei Films has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

