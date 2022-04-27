FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Green Impact Partners Inc. Issued By Cormark (CVE:GIP)

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Impact Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Cormark also issued estimates for Green Impact Partners’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Green Impact Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

GIP opened at C$7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.35 million and a PE ratio of -43.09. Green Impact Partners has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.39.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids disposal and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates 8 water and solids treatment and recycling facilities, as well as develops a portfolio of renewable natural gas and biofuel projects.

